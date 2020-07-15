To the Editor:
Government should not be forcing people to wear masks. We are about six months into this and experts can’t stop contradicting themselves.
The WHO notes, “At the present time, widespread use of masks everywhere is not supported by high-quality scientific evidence, and there are potential benefits and harms to consider.” They then give guidelines on wearing masks that seem to contradict this statement.
The CDC initially said masks do nothing. Then they changed their minds and said masks work.
Dr. Deborah Birx said medical professionals should be as liberal as possible when recording cause of death, attributing it to Covid-19. A month later Birx said the CDC’s death count could not be trusted because they were inflating the numbers by 25%.
Protests at capitals with no property damage or violence spreads the virus. Protests in the streets with property damage and violence toward people does not.
Hospitals are not being overwhelmed. The CDC announced we are on the verge of non-epidemic status due to the constantly lowering mortality rate. Why should we force mask wearing when the death rate continues to drop?
We should not be creating any new laws just because it “feels good.” We were going to ban plastic bags. Plastic bags are now beneficial stopping spread of the virus. Does anyone think we would have removed the bag ban when this virus hit? Society has a bad habit of leaving pointless laws on the books. Check out BG Ordinance 75.29. What other criminal violations will forced mask wearing lead to? What will happen if police must act? Why would police think anyone will have their backs?
Government should not penalize the majority under the guise of protecting the few vulnerable. If there are financially unsuccessful people we should not raise everyone else’s taxes to funnel money to them. If someone says something “offensive” we should not enact a law stating they cannot share the “offensive” opinion. If there is a shooting we should not create laws infringing on second amendment rights of law abiding citizens.
I was vulnerable to illness not so long ago, during flu season. A simple illness that most would have shrugged off could have killed me. I did not expect anyone to adjust their behavior for me. It was my responsibility to protect myself and let everyone else go about their lives.
Paul Tyson
Bowling Green