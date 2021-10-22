To the Editor:
The Wood County Committee on Aging needs your support during this fall’s election.
You probably already know that the WCCOA provides inexpensive, nourishing meals to many Wood County citizens and provides social, educational, cultural, physical and recreational activities both virtually and in person. Did you know, however, that the WCCOA also provides transportation to medical appointments, and it has medical equipment that can be borrowed? They also provide limited nursing services and assistance with income tax preparation. Many Wood County senior citizens rely on the various services available through their local senior centers.
Please don’t assume that the levy in support of these services will pass without your vote. Please vote, and vote yes in support of the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Bob and Becky McOmber
Bowling Green