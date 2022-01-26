What is the difference between right and wrong? Opinions and viewpoints vary greatly. Some people say doing something wrong is justified due to circumstances.
Getting even with someone could be justified. Doing the right thing isn’t always easy or practical. Getting away with a questionable deed doesn’t make it OK, or right, or even legal.
But who determines just what is right or wrong? And how do we determine this? Truly honest people always do the right thing, at least they try. Dishonest people really don’t care who they hurt and how they hurt others.
But how do we tell the difference? Sometimes – maybe more often than we realize – the difference is in that gray area of indecision. But more often than not, this difference is quite clear.
A very simple and easy way to determine this, if you are afraid of getting caught, it is probably wrong. If you are afraid of the consequences, it is probably wrong. If you want to get even with someone, what you are doing, is probably wrong. If you use rash justification to excuse your behavior, it is probably wrong. If you have to justify your actions (or inactions) to prove, to yourself at least, it is probably wrong.
Just thinking about it may give you a clue if this behavior is right or wrong. If you are not sure, it is probably wrong. Doing the right thing isn’t always easy, but it is always clear. Doing the right thing may not be pleasant or fair, but doing the right thing is always – right.
Whatever plan or agenda we have – personal, political, religious or career – doing the right thing may not always have the best outcome. Doing the right thing for the wrong reasons doesn’t make it good or right. If one has to justify an action or inaction there most likely is something wrong with it.
Circumstances may dictate a certain action or inaction, but whatever our priorities are, doing the right, legal and moral thing is always the best course of action, in the long term. Selfishness and ambition may cloud our better judgment. Doing the right thing may not get one ahead. But down deep inside of us we will know how we feel.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.