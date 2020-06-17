To the Editor;
George Floyd, an American citizen, is dead at the hands (right knee, as I recall) of a Minneapolis police officer.
An unnecessary attack on one American citizen (regardless of skin color) is an attack on all American citizens — hence the daily marches and protests.
Such activities are in line with what America is and has been. Edmund Burke, a British philosopher and member of Parliament, in the winter of 1775 gave speech praising the American response against taxation without consent.
My only reservation about the marches is that they will likely spread coronavirus infection and there will be a price to be paid, by some of the protesters but mainly by older folks and medically compromised individuals.
There are calls to de-fund the police, but when the police department has not had any complaints of unnecessary force, there is no sense in throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
Former Bowling Green Police Division Chief Gary Spencer and I had an interchange of letters on this topic a few years ago, and he assured me that BG police officers are screened for psychological profiles that could indicate unsuitability for police duties.
W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green