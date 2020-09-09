To the Editor:
I would rather be writing about the pandemic, but I feel that I must comment on the upcoming presidential election since the very future of the American experiment is at stake.
Sentinel Tribune readers will know that I have pointed out the similarities between Hitler’s rise to power and the actions taken by President Donald Trump: from creating a devastating scenario (already present in Germany in the post-World War II period, but artificially created by Trump), to finding scapegoats on which to heap the blame (Jews, communists and gypsies in Germany, but Muslims and immigrants in the U.S.), to proclaiming that only the leader could save the country from disaster, to controlling the flow of information (book burning by Hitler to control of information on the EPA and Department of Agriculture websites by Trump, as well as firing anyone who says a word in protest), to having secret police eliminate protesters (Gestapo by Hitler and armed vigilantes, Homeland Security agents, and Q anon — and now followers driving pick-up trucks, looking for disruption — by Trump).
Trump did not kill off his scapegoats, though he does imprison them and tear families apart at the border. Now Trump is taking all the anti-American things he has done and is stating that the Democrats are responsible and stating that only he (Trump) can save us from the holocaust that will surely be present if the Democrats win.
If Trump loses in November, or if the Republicans lose control of the Senate, he will claim that the election is invalid because it was rigged — actions Hitler would have taken had he been in the same predicament.
Those protesting in the streets against police brutality are called anti-Fa anarchists responsible for the violence seen on TV, when in reality, at least in California, the violence was due to anarchists from the far right from the Boogalu Boys — and now the Patriot’s Prayer in Portland.
Trump and the Republican leadership call themselves patriots, but the real patriots are out in the streets peacefully protesting.
Trump has done nothing to curtail Vladimir Putin’s power grab in Europe. Here in the U.S. we don’t have to worry about a Russian invasion — Putin already controls Trump and Mitch McConnell. If Trump wins in November, you can kiss the American republic goodbye.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green