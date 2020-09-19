To the Editor:
The election season is upon us and I will be honest, I like to forget that most days. I do not watch TV. I am off social media. Really, the only times I think about the election is when my friends bring it up to me or I have a minute to try and research the candidates.
People ask who you’re voting for and I did not have a real answer. Now and then I would say, “I don’t know” or “Joe Biden I guess” and they always seem surprised, mostly because I ran a Republican group while here in Bowling Green. What I do know is this, I am sick and tired of voting for the lesser of two evils.
Even back in 2016, I could not bring myself to vote for either of the two major party candidates. This leads me to believe that it is time to vote for and fully support the American Solidarity Party. Now I think I know what you are thinking. 1- who cares. 2- they do not stand a chance of winning.
First off, I care, but you are right about that second point. They do not stand a chance, not even close. Some might argue that I am simply throwing away my vote, but that is not the point. The point is this is a party and a ticket I can actually support with no shame or feeling like I have betrayed my values. Can you say you feel the same? Can you say that you do not feel betrayed by our leaders on the left and the right?
In the coming election, get out and vote. But make it for someone you can believe in, someone you respect. If you are a Republican tiring of a party devoted to one man or a pro-life Democrat who feels left behind by a party running towards the left, I tell you there is another option.
The American Solidarity Party and their candidates Brian Carroll and Amar Patel are ready to lead us towards a better America. You can bet I will be voting for them and I hope you do too.
David Jenkins
Bowling Green