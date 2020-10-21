To the Editor:
Michelle Obama said, “Barack knows that we are going to have to make sacrifices; we are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place. knows we need to change our history”.
I was taught we needed to know history so as not to repeat it. You don’t change history; you mold the future.
Americans in general have a short memory. So let me take you back four years and refresh your memory. Under the Obama-Biden Administration ISIS was decapitating Christians and throwing gays off of the tops of tall buildings to their deaths while forming a Caliphate. We were at the mercy of foreign countries to meet our energy needs even though we had the resources undeveloped in our own country while being told it would take at least 10 years to develop, remember $4/gallon gasoline. Illegal immigration was at an all time high. Veterans were dying waiting to get appointments in the government-provided health care VA Hospital System. We were told our manufacturing jobs were not coming back so get used to it. The federal government was attacking your rights at every turn and imposing regulation upon regulation. You were even told what light bulb you would buy. Your rights were being eroded by the very government who is supposed to protect those rights.
Then Donald Trump was elected president, largely due to a rejection of the previous adiministrations’ policies. So what is the result after 3 years? ISIS has been eliminated. We are energy independent and are now an exporter, gas is under $2 per gallon. Unlawful immigration is largely stopped. Veterans can now go anywhere for health care. Companies are moving manufacturing back to the U.S. The government is not attacking your rights under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Burdensome regulations are being cut. Taxes were lowered for everyone.
Personalities aside, one side wants to control every aspect of your life and wants you to believe that your rights are granted by them. The other side believes in the limited government our founders gave to you, and that your rights come from God.
Did you learn from history? You really want to go back to what we had four years ago but worse?
Jamie A. Weidner
Perrysburg