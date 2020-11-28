To the Editor:
I was willing to give Mike DeWine the benefit of the doubt in the early months of the coronavirus crisis. It seemed like he was listening to public health experts like Dr. Amy Acton, and he was willing to stand up to right-wing extremists in his own party, at least for a time.
But there was one extremist DeWine refused to stand up to — President Donald Trump.
In the weeks before Election Day, Trump came to Ohio multiple times to hold superspreader rallies to glorify his own ego. He caught the coronavirus himself, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to hold events where the attendees refused to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
And DeWine didn’t say a single critical word about Trump’s rallies, despite the statewide mask mandate.
Now coronavirus cases are spiking, and our hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 cases. Even though DeWine wouldn’t call out Trump, now the soon-to-be former president is tweeting out veiled threats against Ohio’s governor.
When will Ohio Republicans learn? Trump does not care about their loyalty. He doesn’t care that more than 1,000 Americans are dying every single day from COVID-19. He only cares about himself.
Susan Muenzer
Waterville