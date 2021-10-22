To the Editor:
It’s imperative the Perrysburg school board provides oversight, support and accountability of the school superintendent, personnel and resources to ensure community educational goals and objectives are achieved.
The majority of the board, including the incumbents, wait for the superintendent to lead them. Doing this, we lose the value of community input and an outside perspective that’s critical for any board to function properly. This is like a company’s board represents shareholders and provides a skilled outside perspective to help senior leadership build a more valuable company. In the school board’s case, they should represent our community and build a more valuable school system.
Change is required to get the board we deserve and a school system that evolves with our community. Innovative solutions, improved planning, forecasting and financial management are areas we can do better.
Today’s board mindset is to defend why we can’t change, instead of encouraging and collaborating on new ideas. Board members also need a “buck stops here” mentality to drive results. The majority of our board, including the two incumbents running, unfortunately won’t push for the change and drive for the results we need to plan and manage the inevitable growth our schools will continue to experience.
To put it into perspective, the two incumbents were on the board when we had to pass an operating levy to prevent a $5 million deficit that would’ve decimated our community’s ability to deliver a quality education. Even with rapidly accelerating taxes, we’re still working to get the school finances into a desirable position. The focus should be on getting the most value out of core education for our children, and adding teachers and technology to improve education, not $96,000 non-core counselors.
I’m voting for David Desser and Laura Meinke.
Desser is a successful business owner, since 1989.
Meinke will provide a fresh perspective with her knowledge of school funding and finances from her from her 11 years on the Genoa school board. Genoa’s loss should be Perrysburg’s gain, as noted in a previous letter.
Both have a vested interest in our school district’s success and the wisdom to make sure educational goals and objectives are achieved. They’ve vowed to listen and respond to issues raised by the community and maintain quality education while being good stewards of our tax dollars. It’s time for a change.
Dean Barley
Perrysburg