To the Editor:
The Democrat leadership is doing what they blamed President Donald Trump of doing. They are establishing a socialist dictatorship. They hide it under “COVID Relief ”(10% went to COVID) and a massive “infrastructure bill” (6% for roads and bridges). I
n the three months that President Joe Biden has been in office, he has signed 38 executive orders. In October, Biden said, “You can’t do it by executive order, unless you are a dictator. We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”
I see no attempt at any bipartisan effort with this administration.
The Democrats are pushing for socialism. America must understand what is going on with their leadership, not just follow it blindly. Do Americans want socialism? Do most who march for BLM, Antifa or other such vigilante groups really understand that they are trying to fundamentally change America?
Democrats are trying to use the ruse of ”voter suppression” to subvert honest elections. Democrats see showing photo ID and signature verification to be a form of racism and suppression. Obviously, they think minorities don’t have the wherewithal to get photo IDs or sign their name. Isn’t that racist?
You cannot function in society without a government-issued photo ID. You need one to drive, fly, rent a hotel room or car, cash a check and buy cigarettes and liquor. Some states even require a photo ID to get welfare, purchase a firearm and to get a marriage license.
If it is not racist to require a vaccine passport then it is not racist to require a photo ID. No voter ID makes it easier to commit fraud. After all, Biden said “We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our administration – President Obama’s administration before this – we have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Dems changed voting rules in 2020 by screaming COVID, COVID, COVID. They never let a crisis go to waste.
Democrats are dividing America by shouting racism at every turn. They want to take away freedom of speech by using cancel culture, take away at our right to bear arms, and take away states’ rights by changing voting laws. Read your history books and see how the Nazis took control of Germany. Those ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it.
Douglas Kratzer
Bowling Green