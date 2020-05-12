To the Editor:
The letter to the editor on May 6: “A Timeline of Trump Errors”, is another example of tunnel vision gone wild in America. The writer blames President Donald Trump for failing to inform the American people about the coronavirus.
The writer of the letter states the first case of the virus in the U.S. was reported on Jan. 22. What the writer fails to mention is our president stopped the flow of people coming from China into our country one week later. There were thousands who were able to re-enter our country from China, but they were U.S. citizens.
The writer also neglects to inform the readers that Trump was called a racist by the Democracts, including their candidate for president Joe Biden, who later admitted that our president was correct with his action.
How many people may have died if he had followed the Democratic narrative that shutting our country down to international travel was wrong?
The president did not take action in early January, as the letter writer claims is his failure, but he was being told by the WHO and our own health experts that the virus was not a danger. Include this as a fact. Why doesn’t the letter writer show disgrace with the WHO? The president did act.
What does his golf dates/campaigns have to do with anything. The Democrats were holding debates and holding impeachment hearings. They could have been more knowledgeable. As representatives for their own state, why don’t senate and house members check into their emergency supplies for their state from time to time? This letter writer will blame everything on Trump and hopes to have another senseless impeachment probe again.
How about this: let’s get rid of all those senate and house representatives who accused the president of Russian collusion? We’re now starting to see where that one is leading? Get out of your tunnel and look at other facts before expressing yourself.
Jim Szalay
Brunswick