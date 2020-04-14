To the Editor:
I am repulsed by viewing President Donald Trump’s turning of the daily updates on the coronavirus epidemic into mini-rallies. This epidemic is serious and Trump’s boasting of how well he has done in fighting COVID-19 is disgusting. Trump is indeed responsible for the current state of affairs.
COVID-19 did not come out of the blue. The virus first appeared in China, rumor has it, in September 2019, but reports of the Wuhan epidemic were suppressed by the Chinese government until December of 2019. By then Trump had been informed of the epidemic by his own intelligence officials, but ignored the matter. To make matters worse, Trump had fired the pan-epidemic team set up for exactly such a situation in 2017.by the Obama administration. So instead of taking immediate effective action, the US response to the eventual pandemic was to do nothing—as Trump likely did not want to do anything that might upset the falsely inflated economy, upon which his re-election depends. Even worse, a vaccine against the corona virus was ready for testing in 2018, but Trump cut the funding for that as well, so the vaccine was never tested. The vaccine could have been ready in time for the current pandemic. And if so, who knows how many lives could have been saved or whether the economy would have tanked.
Even so, the COVID-19 epidemic in the USA could have been curtailed if the testing for COVID-19 had proceeded apace. The USA could have bought test kits from Germany or WHO. Extensive testing could have been done to identify the COVID-19 carriers and isolate them before the infection became widespread. But, as Trump himself said, he wanted to keep the numbers of known COVID-19 cases low, which is why the passengers of the Diamond Princess were not allow to die-embark right away. Every credible scientist has pushed for extensive testing to identify the penetrance of the virus even in areas of the USA not known to have many cases. (If one does not test for the virus, one can not know if it is present.)
The common thread appears to be to cut funding for as much as possible so that Trump’s tax cuts could go through. With Trump it’s always about the money. Remember that in November.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green