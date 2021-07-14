To the Editor:
There is no doubt about it, Critical Race Theory is in the Perrysburg School District under the guise of Cultural Intelligence.
It’s time for the silent majority to speak up.
Simply put, CRT is a theory that you are either oppressed, or the oppressor based on your race or culture.
It is based in Marxism and substitutes race and culture for class. CRT seeks “equity of outcomes” not “equal opportunities.” It is divisive and destructive.
CRT has infiltrated our public schools in the form of “equity,”“social justice,” “diversity and inclusion,” “social and emotional learning” and “culturally responsive teaching.”
Perrysburg calls it Cultural Intelligence. This is by design because these terms sound benign and are erroneously assumed to mean “equality.”All of these terms are used throughout Perrysburg’s Cultural Intelligence writings. Unfortunately, “equality” and Martin Luther King Jr. are not mentioned.
Why have valuable resources been assigned to this voluntary training since Superintendent Tom Hosler claims he does not support CRT? Why was a presentation given to the Ohio School Board Association outlining Perrysburg’s plan to expand the use of Cultural Intelligence to staff and students, and in the curriculum?
Hosler defended Perrysburg’s Cultural Intelligence by sharing examples of working with students of veterans and helping students from low income families. These initiatives existed long before Cultural Intelligence and no one has any issues with these examples.
This is not a political matter. The vast majority of Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and Independents do not support CRT regardless of what you call it.
We welcome diversity, embrace equality and share MLK’s dream. Let’s get back to teaching the basics, not Marxist theories. Send me an email to learn more or to get involved. mermie3@gmail.com.
Maria Ermie
Perrysburg