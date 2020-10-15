To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Bruce Jeffers in his bid to serve as a member of the Wood County Board of Commissioners.
He is an experienced public servant having served eight years as a member of Bowling Green Council. I know from first-hand experience that Jeffers has the skills and dedication necessary to serve the residents of Wood County well. He has a proven track record of leadership.
While a member of city council, he consistently supported and often led the city’s efforts to advance and enrich the impressive sustainable energy portfolio. He demonstrated a keen knowledge of planning and land use principles and was a driving force in the city’s efforts to identify practical neighborhood revitalization strategies aimed at improving the quality of life in all of Bowling Green’s neighborhoods.
I am pleased that he is now offering himself for public service to the greater Wood County community. I have no doubt that Jeffers will help influence improvements in the areas of economic development, much needed investment in our aging infrastructure, and of course advances in sustainable energy initiatives. I can not stress enough the value of his public service experience.
Wood County needs leaders that consistently demonstrate the ability to understand complex issues. Jeffers has shown us who he is: an intelligent and dedicated public servant with a high degree of character and motivation to serve his community and help improve the lives of the people who live here.
Please join me on Nov. 3 in voting for Jeffers for Wood County commissioner.
Mike Aspacher
Bowling Green