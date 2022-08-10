With all the problems and division we are experiencing today, there is some talk about showing kindness to others. That’s a good thing, a very good thing. It would be a positive in our world of so many negatives.
Try a smile to a stranger, a nice word of greeting to someone you don’t know. Try a simple, friendly deed for no reason, other than it is the right way to live.
Arrogance and egos would be reduced and people would feel better and act better.
Case in point, the other day I was approaching an office building with double doors. Doors that didn’t operate with a motion detector. People actually had to use their hands to open the doors.
As I approached, there was a thirty-something female, next to me, but not with me. This woman was carrying a purse, a briefcase and a to-go coffee. I nodded to her and opened one of the doors, trying to be kind.
She glared at me curtly, opened the other door, briskly cut in front of me and walked in, saying, with a sneering tone in her voice, “I can open the door myself.”
I didn’t know how to react to that. I was only trying to be nice and kind. Is this part of the woke attitude? Kindness being repaid with rudeness? Has our society gone absolutely crazy?
A couple of days after the above, I was leaving a restaurant. As I approached the door it opened suddenly and there was a twenty-something woman who was just entering, stepping back she motioned to me to come forward, smiling. I thanked her and she said, “My pleasure.”
Wow, how nice. I smiled back at her as we passed each other. There are nice, friendly people out there.
Is there hope for people to be nice? All we can do is try and ignore the rudeness of some people.
Positive behavior is much better for everyone and takes real effort.
Arrogance and egos are not productive; they only breed more negativity, something we certainly don’t need.
Kindness and even smiles are what we need.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.