To The Editor,
Noticed an increase in your electric bill this past year, folks?
Well, harken back to that old HB6 FirstEnergy nuclear and coal bribery scandal down in the legislative halls of Columbus. You know, when the FBI raided and hauled off a number of our state legislators for bribery? You know, when legislators were bribed to pass a bill (HB6) that favored FirstEnergy’s nuclear and coal plants?
Looks like our state legislators are still paying off, kowtowing to, kissing the feet of, and accepting more bribes from, their coal industry friends, election campaign contributors and lobbyists.
Our legislators continue to do the bidding of their coal industry masters. They continue to make us taxpayers pay for two failing coal plants in Kyger Creek, Ohio, and in Clifty Creek, Indiana.
They are so hoping the public’s short attention span will make us forget the bribery scandal. They are so hoping we taxpayers will have to keep on paying for the two failed coal plants. They are so hoping, for two years now, that a different bill, SB 117/HB 351, will be defeated.
Why do legislators fear SB 117/HB 351?
1. SB 117/HB 351 repeals the coal bailout raise of taxpayer electric rates.
2. SB 117/HB 351 refunds what we have already been overcharged for the coal bailout.
Are we going to let them get away with it? Or should we email our representatives and tell them [1] it’s time to stop taxpayer bailout of the failed coal plants and [2] it’s time to pass SB 117/HB 351.
If SB 117/HB 351 doesn’t pass, FirstEnergy customers will have to keep paying high electric rates to bail out the coal plants until 2030 — whether or not they use coal-produced electricity.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green