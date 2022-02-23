To the Editor:
Fact: Our politicians, particularly in the U.S. House, Senate and those nationally running for reelection, tell lies, which has become the accepted behavioral norm.
Most troubling, is when a party member votes against the party line and is immediately punished by blacklisting, denial of reelection support, and banned from important committee work. Today lying is the way political business is done, and unlike the past, is now generally accepted and supported as a legitimate practice.
I think it is fair to say that the American taxpayers have no confidence in their elected officials. The trust factor, to do the right and ethical thing, has disappeared. Today, political life has become a free-for-all for those who can raise the most money (legally or illegally), lie and shout the loudest and display no moral fortitude. In other words, we are experiencing political chaos, as most of those in power are self and party invested with no thought (short or long-term) for the well-being, of the country and its citizens.
For our country to remain a democracy this behavior must change.
It can change — an example is the sports world, which has witnessed many unfair and illegal activities. To maintain trillion-dollar revenues and sustain public interest and participation, this industry has actively placed tough standards for fair behavior which it vigorously upholds.
It uses trained referees, placement of multiple judges, video replays, photo finishes, electronic timers, drug/gender testing, Sport Overview Commissions and the watching public. Athletes and fans know that sporting competitions have valid winners, otherwise why bother to participate.
The sports world, unlike present day U.S. politics, has understood the necessity to have ethical and fair criteria stringently upheld. Likewise, as taxpayers and voters we must insist on a fair monitored political system and not allow lies, corruption and the ensuing chaos which today permeates U.S. politics.
Joy Potthoff
Bowling Green