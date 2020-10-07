To the Editor:
In reference to “Their View: BG leaders remind us words matter” (Sept. 16), this is very true.
In most all books about Warren Buffet, he says your reputation over a lifetime can be destroyed in very little time if you say or do the wrong thing. Be aware always of what you say and do. This is very good advice.
I was told in basic training do you control your emotions or do your emotions control you. I was told if our emotions were controlling us we needed to leave right then and there.
At certain times in our lives we may not think what we see or hear is right or proper, but we always must control or speech and emotions for the right place and time — which may be later in a different place.
Show everyone respect like you would want them to show you or your family members respect. Also, show respect to all animals. May whoever is your god walk with you in life.
William Kennedy
Bowling Green