To The Editor:
Chad and Victoria (Rogers) Albright, in partnership with the Eastwood Key Club, Freedom American Legion Auxiliary Unit 183 Pemberville, and Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240, Luckey, is spearheading the effort to put wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Eastwood district for Christmas.
Wreaths Across America was brought to these organizations from Eastwood graduates Chad and Victoria in 2019. This year the group has expanded their goal to eight cemeteries: Webster Township, Old & New Belleville Ridge, Salem, Pemberville Union, Fish, Eisenhour and Troy Township.
The wreaths cost $15, and over 1450 are needed to assure that every veteran buried in these cemeteries has a wreath on their grave.
This year, we have arranged for a buy two, get one free agreement. To support this project, make a check payable to Wreaths Across America for $15, times the number of wreaths you wish to sponsor. Remember, if you sponsor two wreaths, you will get the third one free, so you will be sponsoring wreaths for three veterans.
Sponsorship forms are available at Unvaulted Treasures in Luckey, Eastwood High School, Frobose Meat Locker and IGA in Pemberville. They are also available on the Eastwood Community Wreaths Across America Facebook page. The form includes a QR Code to scan. To sponsor online, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162817 for a secure online transaction. Use the Fundraising Group ID: OH0225. You may also contact one of the committee members listed below for information. Orders must be received by Wreaths Across America before Nov. 30.
Wreaths will be shipped directly to the location. The placement ceremony will be Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. in the Eastwood High School Auditorium. The groups will move to the respective cemeteries immediately following the ceremony. Family members of the veterans will first be asked to place a wreath on their loved one’s grave, then volunteers will place the rest.
As longtime advocates of veterans and their families, we can’t think of a better Christmas gift. Please act now to be included as sponsors for this wonderful project.
A special thank you to the Albrights for bringing this project to our community.
Nathan Howard, Eastwood Key Club 419-833-3611
Anne Michel, President Freedom Unit 183 419-308-0142
Becky Dippman, President Troy-Webster Unit 240 419-409-6032
Chad and Victoria Albright 703-298-7435
Becky Dippman
Pemberville