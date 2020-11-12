To the Editor:
Recently, we communicated with all Wood County staff regarding the coronavirus pandemic. We wish to share this communication with all people in Wood County:
Admittedly, we are tired of the pandemic, and we guess most of you are as well. Unfortunately, it will remain a dominant part of our lives until a successful vaccine is released. With this in mind, we want to encourage you to remain vigilant regarding protecting yourself and those around you from COVID-19.
This is especially important as the seasons change and we look forward to all the good things that traditionally happen in fall and winter. The virus is still very much with us and we must continue to exercise caution.
As colder weather approaches we will spend more time indoors. Traditionally we look forward to gatherings at Thanksgiving and all the holidays that occur in December – most of which are celebrated in our homes and other indoor spaces. Given the potential health risks of the virus, we urge you to give serious consideration to how we can enjoy time with family and friends without risking infection. We simply cannot take a business-as-usual approach.
The virus is invisible and affects people differntly. A young person may have the virus and not be aware of it because they exhibit few or no symptoms. If that person interacts with an older friend or relative, the virus can spread, and the effect on the older person can be far worse or even deadly.
Until there is a vaccine, this scenario will not change.
Please be just as vigilant in your personal life as you are at work. Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when you are near other people, indoors or out. Maintaining personal distance from other people of at least 6 feet is vitally important. Get a flu shot. And continue to wash your hands often throughout each day.
If your traditional Thanksgiving, Christmas, or other holiday events involve large gatherings, we encourage you to make other plans. We have seen example after example of virus spread that resulted from a family gathering. The consequences can be catastrophic. Trying to stick with tradition in 2020 is likely a very bad decision.
So please be safely creative with your holiday planning – much smaller groups of people – maintaining virus protocols – protecting older people. Hopefully at some point in 2021, the virus will be controlled and our family traditions can be restored.
Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, Ted Bowlus
Wood County Commissioners