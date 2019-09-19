Commerce urges community to vote yes on BG school issue - Sentinel-Tribune: Opinion

Commerce urges community to vote yes on BG school issue

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:33 am

Commerce urges community to vote yes on BG school issue

To the Editor:

At the September board of trustees meeting of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the board voted to endorse the upcoming Bowling Green City Schools bond levy.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:33 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]