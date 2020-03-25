To the Editor,
Once again, in the March 11, 2020 Sentinel-Tribune, Joe Average provides average views of complex problems.
In an earlier commentary, he advised against taxing the wealthy because they will take the money and run, leaving the country poor and defenseless. They are successful at making or taking money and should keep more of what they get.
This is something the middle class doesn’t get to do because they don’t work as hard or are not smart. The poor should just work harder and they will be wealthy too.
In the March 11 commentary, both liberals andconservatives are part of the problem. This quickly changes when the “liberals want to change everything’ while the conservatives only are interested in “keeping the status quo.”
“Traditional values, faith, honesty and hard work”…are the virtues of maintaining the status quo.
“Liberals are more active and vocal, while conservatives are working to improve.” So much for both being the cause of us being un-tied.
Joe Average then proceeds to give the answer liberals do not have.
“Some ethnic groups have been poorly treated during the history of our nation.” Oh well, it happens.
Poorly treated?
Not just ethnic groups, include women and children, and especially the poor and working class.
The struggling colonies Joe referred to had the status quo of slavery for hundreds of years. Status quo for our Grand Republic for generations to preserve the economic status quo in the South.
But as Ben Carson, Secretary of HUD, alluded, the slaves should have been grateful for the free boat ride and opportunities. Separate and unequal schools, housing (redlining to keep people with their kind and the other kind out), unequal job opportunities.
Status quo of children working in coal mines. And companies polluting the environment until those anti status quo folks created the Environmental Protection Agency, after the Cuyahoga River caught fire. There should never have been a need to protect the environment or workers but the status quo demanded action.
Status quo of women not having the right to vote. Jim Crow laws prevented Blacks from voting. WWII Japanese Internment Camps poorly treated another ethnic group. Don’t forget the Native Americans.
We just need to work together and respect each other, and once liberals realize they are wrong and the status quo is good we can be united not un-tied. Problem solved.
Russell Griggs
Swanton