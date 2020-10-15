To the Editor:
Joel Kuhlman is a candidate for judge at the Wood County Common Pleas Court. I am a lawyer who practices in the Wood County Courts and have worked with and observed him in action.
In addition to his experience as a lawyer in his private general law practice, he has been elected as Wood County commissioner and to the Bowling Green Council. He has an impressive resume.
Kuhlman also possesses personal attributes which are essential for a judge. He has intelligence, compassion, integrity and a strong work ethic. He resolves issues with an all-business practical problem solving approach, always seeking fair and equitable solutions.
And maybe most important would be the quality of judicial temperament. He is calm, considerate and in control at all times. He would run his courtroom in the same way. I believe he is uniquely qualified to serve Wood County and I support his candidacy. He would be the kind of judge of whom we could all be proud.
Norm Geer
Bowling Green