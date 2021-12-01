Christmas is the most joyous time of the year as we celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. This is a time for giving and for reflection.
While we look forward to seeing family and friends, our faith is the most important part of our lives. Without this joyous celebration, there would be little or no hope for the future.
Without Christmas, there would be no Easter and without Easter, Christmas would have no meaning. Both of these celebrations are the basis for the Christian belief. Yet, there are some who want Christmas to be about Santa Claus only. Some people might be “offended” by mentioning Jesus.
When did our society start censoring religious beliefs? And who decides what is acceptable? What ever happened to, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise there of?” It is up to Congress and the president to make sure this doesn’t happen. It is up to us as, the people, to exercise our rights.
What happened to the idea of respect for others? We are told we need to respect all ideas and all people, by the activists. But there is no respect given to conservative ideas and traditional viewpoints. Are we only supposed to respect the ideas and viewpoints of certain thoughts? What does “all” really mean in the minds of some people?
Christmas is and always will be about the birth of Jesus Christ, about the spirit of giving, of love and joy. No matter what the activists say or do, those who believe in Jesus as our savior, will always celebrate his birth.
For those who don’t believe, that’s OK. They have the right to not believe, just as the believers have the right to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The U.S. Constitution says so, but more importantly so does our faith.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.