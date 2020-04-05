When I was in high school, I spent three years sitting at the exact same table with the exact same set of guys; Matt, Chris, Colin, Erich, Scott, Josh and Josh, and another Joe. One of our favorite pastimes was pretending to cast existing movies with faculty and classmates.
If high school was “Goodfellas,” who’s our Tommy? If the faculty were the Rebel Alliance, who’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi among them? Was there anyone other than Father Sweeney who could even attempt to be Doc Brown in “Back to the Future?” After high school, well, life gets busy, and you don’t have time to play games like that.
Well, we’ve all finally got time on our hands to play games again.
I find myself playing the same game right now with the response to coronavirus from our various levels of government - but in comparing them to figures from the Second World War instead of film characters. Sometimes, it’s what I hope out of them — sometimes, I think I’m probably underselling them.
The one that I get most obsessed with is this: Is Mike DeWine more like Winston Churchill or Franklin D. Roosevelt?
Churchill and FDR were both upfront with the public about the hard road ahead from the very beginning. No false hope. No silver bullets. No short cuts. They understood there was a long and dangerous road ahead, and they communicated that to their citizens directly, honestly, and with a laser-like focus.
Those two leaders — like DeWine — understood that the best way to provide real hope isn’t through platitudes. It’s by being completely honest; identifying what the problem is, talking about the concrete steps they’d take to address it, and the hope that people derive isn’t from magic — it’s from the knowledge that competent, experienced professionals are doing everything in their power to fix the problem.
The two wartime leaders understood, too, the importance of acting quickly — before the citizenry is really with you. It’s hard for some Americans to believe today, but as late as June 1940, 60% of Americans were opposed to the Second World War. Roosevelt, however, grasped the dangers posed by Germany and Japan, and took early, unpopular steps to prepare — things like the Lend-Lease Act, and the peacetime draft.
DeWine’s decision to essentially shut down the Arnold Classic to spectators was an early, unpopular choice. Ohio shut down schools and public gatherings before most states did. The shutdown of in-person voting remains controversial today. I’d bet, though, that 75 years from now, our grandchildren will look back and be shocked by the people who dissented as we do the pre-war isolationists.
A crucial difference between DeWine and Churchill, in my opinion, is sobriety — and not just in the literal sense. Churchill famously consumed several whiskey drinks by 11, and wine and brandy at lunch and dinner. Despite the fact that a lot of us have “Wine with DeWine” every afternoon, there’s no reason to believe he’s enjoying what we’re enjoying.
Instead, Churchill was often driven by passions, bordering on obsessions. Roosevelt, on the other hand, tended to make more data-driven decisions, in consultation with his most indispensable adviser, Gen. George C. Marshall. DeWine, in his close consultations with the indomitable Dr. Amy Acton, seems to hew closer to a Roosevelt model.
Also like Roosevelt, DeWine seems capable of making the shrewd political decisions necessary to win the war. Roosevelt was often beset by troubles with his Allies, both foreign and domestic, and knew how to swallow his pride, stroke the big egos that needed stroking, and give a little to get a little.
Roosevelt also built a relationship with the media over the years that gave him credibility that was invaluable in time of crisis; DeWine, too, has built these relationships over his long tenure in Ohio politics.
In the end, it really doesn’t matter if he’s more like Churchill or more like FDR. What matters is that we can make comparisons to two of the 20th Century’s greatest leaders. In a time when ineffective leadership gets a lot of airtime, I personally find it reassuring that, at least in Ohio, we’ve got a team that’s focused, effective and planning to win a war.