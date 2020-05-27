To the Editor:
Please help our school community celebrate the accomplishments of the Bowling Green High School Class of 2020. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, we will have a parade of our graduates immediately before they receive their diplomas in a virtual graduation.
We will have a parade of graduates in their cars through Bowling Green that starts at the High School, west on Poe Road turning south on Haskins Road. They will then proceed east on Wooster Street to Main Street, heading north.
The graduates will then turn west on Poe Road, then north on Fairview to the entrance of our middle school, and wind their way in front of our Performing Arts Center to the bobcat statue, where they will receive their diplomas.
Please cheer them along anywhere on the parade route. The graduates will be led by the Bowling Green police and fire divisions throughout the route.
This class was denied many of the congratulatory activities of previous classes. They did not have a spring musical, spring athletics, junior/senior prom and many other activities that they would have had if not for this pandemic. They are great young people. Please help us congratulate these deserving graduates on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Please remember to maintain social distance interval of 6 feet. Thank you in advance and see you then.
Jeff Dever
Principal, BGHS