To the Editor:
Three opinion writers submitted letters to Sentinel-Tribune that are full of accusations, not substantiated with fact.
Degenerate words used include sedition, racist and traitor. They have used reference of violating the Constitution disrespecting the Bible reference to his heritage to denigrate U.S. Rep. Bob Latta.
The reference to Democracy is false, we are a Republic. Maybe a review of the Constitution is in order. Latta is doing his oath of office.
How can we forget Joe Biden saying, “Most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American history?”
Carl Cleland
Bowling Green