To the Editor:
Your April 11 article, “Census concerns: BGSU reporting, no forms in Tontogany,” discussed concerns for the low/slow response to the 2020 census.
Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko encouraged people to “take this seriously.” Mayor Matt Shanahan, Tontogany, indicated that people in his village “did not receive anything in the mail like they traditionally do.”
We’ve received two notices in the mail reminding us to complete the census online, but a questionnaire would be sent “in a few weeks” if a response was not received via the internet. Also we have read that this could also be done by calling the Census Bureau.
The only number listed is for individuals requesting (bilingual) assistance.
We would/could have completed this information the day we received it.
The assumption that everyone had online access and is neglecting their civic responsibilities or have procrastinated because of the coronavirus outbreak is missing the point that those of us needing the “form” or a phone number for doing the 2020 census have not even received it.
Linda Hoffman
Perrysburg Twp