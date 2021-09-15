To the Editor,
I’ve seen firsthand how the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the economy, especially in the restaurant industry. Now that things are fully open, the industry is faced with a new challenge: Employees not returning to work. While a recent article explained that teens are coming to the rescue to fill job vacancies at restaurants, we can’t rely on our state’s youth alone to save our industry. We need a workforce to help small businesses recover and thrive.
After I lost my job in the mass layoffs of the pandemic, I began cooking for friends and family, and realized that it might be possible to turn my love of cooking into a business. Inspired by my parents’ cooking and the bold flavors of our Jamaican heritage, I opened up my own food truck, Cutie’s Caribbean, in April.
Starting a small business during a pandemic has been challenging, but luckily, I’ve been able to grow my business on social media. Still, there is a shortage of people applying to jobs.
On Sept. 19, we will celebrate Minority Business Enterprise Week. Even though Ohio ended the federal subsidy payments in the last week of June, the struggle to entice people back to work continues to persist. Getting back to work and supporting small and minority businesses will only accelerate everyone’s economic recovery. Using social media tools, small businesses can encourage people to get back into the workforce. These tools can make applying for jobs more accessible for people who have been staying at home for the past year and a half.
Cutie Service
Owner, Cutie’s Caribbean, Findlay