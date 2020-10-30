To the Editor:
This year the Wood County Health District is asking for a 10 year 0.5 mill levy renewal – not a new tax. The health districthas worked 100 years to continually improve the health of Wood County. The previous 10 year levy enabled the department to expand some programs and services and to maintain others. The following list is some of the services are provided:
· Primary care medical and dental clinics
· Pharmacy
· Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program
· Environmental programs – inspecting restaurants, pools, septic systems
· Statistics: births, deaths and communicable diseases
· Public health -follow up on communicable diseases and vaccine promotion
· Emergency preparedness
2020 has been very challenging because of COVID-19. The staff has been disseminating information to the public as well as businesses, schools and other organizations. They provide some COVID testing and they have been following up on COVID-19 exposures (contact tracing). The director works with the Ohio Department of Health on policies and statistics.
As a member of the board I am very proud of the quality of services the health district provides. The board and the staff have been diligent in their review of the finances; being responsible in the use of taxpayer money. It is because of this, that the health districtis able to ask for a levy renewal. I ask that you please vote for this health district levy renewal – a vote for health.
Cathleen Nelson
Bowling Green