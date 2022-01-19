To the Editor,
In the Jan. 12 Sentinel-Tribune story (“Man indicted for setting fire to BG dumpster), I noticed that the report of the Wood County Grand Jury indictments described two of the crimes as “depriving” the businesses of merchandise or cash. The thefts, both fifth-degree felonies, whether of clothing or cash were still just that: they were thefts, the result of stealing merchandise or cash from a business or employer.
One of the Ten Commandments states clearly that “thou shalt not steal.” It doesn’t say “thou shalt not deprive” or use some other “woke” or “politically correct” term. It simply refers to stealing as an act of taking something that is not yours from another. In both cases, the ill-gotten gains were taken by deception. Neither was accidental nor without attempting to cause loss to another party.
Let’s call it what it is. It’s stealing.
Gary Keller
Bowling Green