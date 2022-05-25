To the Editor:
The Perrysburg city council wants to take my family’s home to zone it for their own commercial use.
My family and I have been living in the heights for 74 years. My parents settled here as migrant workers to make a better life for their family. My father purchased two homes in his lifetime right here in the heights. When he bought his second home he gave his first home to his brother. They made sure all seven of their children graduated from high school and lived to see four generations grow up in their home.
Despite this rich history, the City of Perrysburg wants to set back generations of families, like mine, at the interest of expanding their already robust, wealthy city.
The city has drafted a land use plan where they are proposing to bulldoze the long-standing, residential heights neighborhood to replace it with commercial buildings.
Please don’t let the city encroach our neighborhood more than it already has.
Join us Tuesday at 6 p.m. at a Perrysburg Council meeting to ask the council to 1) recommit to the preservation of the heights residential neighborhood, respecting its current boundaries 2) commit to not rezoning residential lots as commercial, and to 3) correct the encroachment that has already wrongfully happened to some of my neighbors.
Me, my neighbors, and our future generations need your advocacy.
Please direct all questions to Leah DeLaO (419-345-0162) - Heights Heritage Committee: heightsheritagecommittee@gmail.com.
Anita Sanchez-Serda
Perrysburg