Are we better off today? Just how is “Build Back Better” working? Inflation is at a 40-year high. Crime is at record levels. Is this better?
With all the division in our country, we need to unite. We need to be united against the direction our country is going.
What is better today than a year ago? I can’t think of anything. The stock market is down since the beginning of 2022. As the economy struggles, everyone struggles — especially the middle class and poor.
Our schools are a problem too. How can our children get the education needed to even just survive, let alone pursue the American Dream? That is what parents want. Too bad the politicians and some educators don’t share the idea.
Build Back Better doesn’t seem to be any way to solve the problems we face every day. Some of these problems, maybe most, that have been caused by our government.
Even Congress couldn’t pass the Build Back Better plan. When is too much money spent by the government enough? That was the objection to the plan. It was just too expensive. But evidently some legislators don’t understand basic economics and want to try to pass this again.
We all want to be better. We the American people are trying and have been trying to better ourselves and our families. We need a responsive government to listen to us, not dictate and mandate our lives. We need leaders who will respect our freedoms, as are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. We need to work together to solve the problems our nation is facing. We need to be united, as in the United States of America. We need a government to solve problems, not to cause them.
Build Back Better? For better than a full year few people have seen this “better.” With inflation, crime, our southern border, war between Ukraine and Russia and more division in our country, just who is benefiting from this policy? Joe and Mary Average American Citizen sure aren’t.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.