To the Editor:
Acclaimed Black-American film director, producer, screenwriter, actor and professor Spike Lee, appearing on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, stated “I think that one of the most racist films ever, D. W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation,” should be seen. I show that film in my class.”
The Bowling Green State University administration caved to on-campus demands that the university’s Gish Theater be renamed because of Lillian’s role in that “hurtful” film.
How ironic it will be if/when “Birth of a Nation” becomes a must-see for BGSU film-study students and others.
Paula Miklovic
North Baltimore