To the Editor:
President Donald Trump’s claim that we will have a vaccine for coronavirus before the end of 2020 which will be “Big and Fast like the Manhattan Project” is more fanciful, baseless rambling.
If I were a betting woman, I would wager that he has no clue what the Manhattan Project was. Yes, it was big but it wasn’t fast. From inception (1939) when discussions and theorizing got underway, to completion July 16, 1945 was six years. It seemed an eternity to American leaders who feared the Germans were ahead in building a weapon using nuclear technology.
In Jan. 2017 en route to Asia, Trump stopped in Hawaii. He was given a private tour of Pearl Harbor. By all accounts, he had a vague idea of some battle there and asked his then-chief of staff, John Kelly, why they were visiting this place.
The above are just two of multiple occasions showing Trump’s ignorance of American history. This is not surprising given his aversion to books and reading.
Barack Hussein Obama, Trump’s bete noir, was a prodigious reader, who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School. He also was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. He spoke in complete sentences without stumbling, and had a rich vocabulary that never included four letter expletives.
Because Trump ignored the warnings of his own intel and scientists in January, we are “ America first” in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Is it any wonder that the rest of the world pities us?
Trump is an accidental president and the sooner he leaves, the better off America will be. If anybody should be quarantined, it should be him indefinitely – maybe forever.
Rose Hess
Bowling Green