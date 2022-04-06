To the Editor:
I could not agree more with Joann Schiavone’s letter to the editor (Trump was wrong: Putin’s no genius, March 23).
To vote Republican is to say that you don’t mind a Nazi-style take-over of the U.S. and support dictators (former President Donald Trump included) who have no problem with conquest of people who do not support him.
This is not hyperbole. The Republican leadership is trying to overturn the perfectly legal election of Joe Biden and to limit the voting abilities of non-Republicans by draconian voting restriction laws and electing their candidates to count what votes there are.
Just look at the candidates for office that the Republicans have put forward — they are a disgrace and embarrassment to America, but they have no problem with the Republican agenda. And as you might guess, I disagree entirely with the letter of Doug Kratzer (Biden-Harris ticket is a bust, March 23).
I don’t approve of everything Biden has done. On the matter of domestic policy, Biden earns top marks. He saved the U.S. economy and countless American lives with his vaccine mandates.
On the matter of foreign policy, however, his handling of the Afghanistan pull-out was an embarrassing and shameful disaster. On the matter of Putin’s war and invasion of Ukraine, Biden shows no real knowledge of history. We are already in World War III.
All of the major wars in human history have started out in the same manner as the Ukraine invasion. You only have to look at how WWII began — and how Neville Chamberlain’s “Peace in our time” policy did little to halt Hitler.
By telling Putin that American troops would not be involved, Biden emboldened Putin to invade. Even if Putin withdraws from Ukraine without a favorable (to him) result, he will simply use his oil money to rebuild his armed forces and will be back again, having left Ukraine a rubble, aiming at some other country, such as Moldova, and then the Baltic states, which are part of NATO.
At that point, we should probably be at war, but only with tremendous loss of life. No one wants a war, but it is better to fight a war when one’s opponent is weaker then when the opponent has regained his strength.
W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green