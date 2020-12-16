To the editor:
The media has found a new way to get around being called fake news. They just don’t report it at all.
Did you hear about Hunter’s financial deals with China? How about Feinstein’s long time aide who was a Chinese spy? Or, did you hear about Swalwell’s dalliance with a Chinese spy? I didn’t think so. The Democrats must love China! After all China helped get Joe elected. They didn’t let the disaster of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus go to waste.
Also, Biden is filling his cabinet with his billionaire media friends so he will never have to answer any tough questions. Every day will seem calm and pleasant during his presidential term. As we see the press asking him such deep questions such as how his foot feels or what flavor shakes he’s having. Plain soft vanilla - Just like Joe!
Doug Kratzer
Bowling Green