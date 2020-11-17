To the Editor,
BG VOICE has now hired an attorney to try to enforce its desire to have the Bowling Green City Schools go back to face-to-face teaching.
No one thinks that virtual learning is the best for students of any age and everyone wants the best education for his/her children. No doubt about it. However, mass gatherings tend to act as super-spreader events, facilitating community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
There are those who think that in-school teaching is an exception to this rule. True, younger students are not likely to suffer severe COVID-19 illness or die — but some do. Older students are more likely to suffer severe illness and die, though less commonly than adults. Infected students, however, can spread the virus to adults, and though the students may not die the adults (such as teachers, parents, or grandparents) may well die.
And don’t forget that asymptomatic people can spread the virus, so apparent health is no guarantee of non-contagiousness.
It has never been a matter of great numbers of younger people suffering from the COVID-19 virus. Younger people are the principal spreaders of the virus. They may well recover from the illness, but the people they spread it to may not.
Almost a quarter of a million Americans are dead because of the virus. Why risk doubling or tripling this number?
BG VOICE should reconsider its position. One can recover from the traumas of quaranting and wearing a mask (over the nose and the mouth), but one can not recover from death.
We just need to hold on for the next six months. Then a safe vaccine — not one rushed out by the president for political purposes—should be available and the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy will likely be able to prevent severe disease in people who get the disease despite vaccination. If we can hold on until spring, we can open everything back up safely.
If you are unhappy with the current situation — and who isn’t? — you know whom you can blame. Hint: It is not the school board. W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green