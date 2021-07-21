To the Editor:
Kudos to the Bowling Green utility department for their recent plans to curb electricity use and therefore greenhouse emissions on those very hot days by asking residents to conserve. (Turn down the thermostat on BG’s energy savings days, July 12).
When citizens are educated and made equal partners in something (their municipal utility program for example) they make decisions that are better for themselves and likewise, their community.
Addressing climate change will rely on these same principles.
If we know the facts and are made equal partners in the solutions, we will act appropriately. Carbon fee and dividend legislation such as HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would do just that: Put the us, the consumers in the drivers’ seat.
We will get the results we need to slow global warming and improve our quality of life. Congratulations to BG Utilities for keeping their residents involved and informed about their municipal power program and how best to manage it.
Karen Soubeyrand
Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Holland