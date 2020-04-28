To the Editor:
As BG Sews for Health reaches its one month birthday, it is time to thank those in our community that have gone above and beyond the call.
Here’s to the 60+ super sewers, the fabric and elastic donors, the glove and nose piece providers, to the fabric cutters, and those who pitched in a little cash for needed supplies. And again, thank you BiG Fab Lab for your donations of bolts of fabric and to BioFit for laser cutting and elastic.
As the call went out the masks came in — first it was 50, then 200, then 500, and now nearly 2,000! I know that I speak for those who benefited from these donations — Wood County Hospital, Nursing Homes, First Responders, Children’s Resource Center, Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies and many others — when I say “what a great job everyone!”
This would not have been possible without the common goal to flatten the curve, keep our community healthy and to get our economy moving safely forward.
To that end, the sewing production needs to continue, as we set our sights to include our local businesses, as they plan for a safe and careful re-opening. For businesses and sewers alike, email bgsews@yahoo.com for information on making or receiving masks, and visit Grounds For Thought’s Facebook page for updates.
I look forward to meeting all of you on the other side.
Stay safe, and stay well.
Sandy Wicks
Bowling Green