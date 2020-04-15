To the Editor:
There have been growing concerns in our community as to how the present Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has been operating our district.
In March, a front page article in the Sentinel-Tribune clearly presented the board’s thoughts on changing school funding options.
The absentee ballot language asks voters to approve two levies (that were previously voted on every five years) that are labeled ” continuing,” which means permanent. If passed, taxpayers will lose their right to vote on this regardless of economic change.
Do we want to take away future voters’ choices?
Over the past decade these funds have been coming in all this time, and have not been utilized to adequately repair, or update our schools. Following guided, public tours of our schools, it was obvious that needed repairs and upgrades have been neglected.
Per the front page Sentinel article, on March 6, our district has $16.8 million in cash reserves as of the end of fiscal year 2019. Why hasn’t some of this money been used to refurbish our elementary buildings?
Our school district is not growing compared to many surrounding areas. Eleven petitions have been submitted to our school board, and approved by the Wood County Board of Elections, to secede to neighboring school districts. This should alarm every property tax payer in our district.
If approved, significant numbers of students will leave, taking state money with them, including pipeline money.
To be clear, the two levy requests, if defeated, will not be “lost” revenue. Voters will have another opportunity to pass these in November when they can be placed on the ballot as originally documented — as five-year renewals.
Now is the time to call the board of elections at 419-354-9120 and request your absentee ballot. You have only until April 28 to have your vote counted.
Sue Smith
Bowling Green