To the Editor:
Bowling Green City Schools is doing an incredible job navigating this historic and unprecedented pandemic.
Our students are in excellent hands, from the top down.
Superintendent Francis Scruci has been in close contact with families since day one, keeping us up to date on the district’s efforts to meet the needs of every child, from online learning to free daily breakfasts and lunches. His updates bring calm and a tempered sense of optimism, and his leadership is greatly appreciated during this stressful time.
Each of my children’s teachers have been ready at hand, either by video chats, texting, Google Classroom or email, to answer all of our questions and provide instruction.
One of our first Monday mornings of schooling at home began with my middle schooler dropping and shattering our laptop. Although the school office had closed due to the shelter-in-place directive, Principal Eric Radabaugh brought us a Chromebook the same day so my kids’ schoolwork could continue unimpeded.
Our third grader misses her friends dearly and loves getting the chance to engage with her class online when they meet twice weekly to catch up and listen to Ms. Ramey read aloud their current story. And my preschooler is fond of telling me, “You’re not my teacher, Ms. Marcie is,” whom he gets to do a Google Meet with next week. He’s excited for their online visit.
No one knows what rest of this year holds, but I’m confident that all of BGCS staff will help our students achieve their academic goals.
Amber Windom
Bowling Green