To the Editor:
In the wake of the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arberyand — too many others — and a history of injustice shown to the black community, it is of the utmost importance for the Bowling Green City School District and the Board ofEducation to speak out against the injustice and inequality that exists.
While words alone are insufficient, know that we stand with you. We will listen and seek to understand, we will walk with you to fight the fight, and we will do better to speak out against the injustices and inequality that plague our citizens of color.
We are committed to the continued fight for civil rights and to dismantling racistinstitutions and structures. We are dedicated to do the necessary work to change these unjust systems that harm, divide and gravely impact the most vulnerable amongus.
We pledge to open ourselves to the stories of all groups and individuals, who, likeblacks, have been impacted by systemic bias.
For change to occur we must bring this call for action to our homes, our schools, ourplaces of work, and our community at large.
As a school district we are committed to listening and learning to ensure that we areworking more diligently toward fostering an inclusive environment free from all bias andbigotry.
So, let us use our voices and our actions to show compassion and love to our fellowhuman beings.We can and must do better, as a school district, community, and country.
Please join us as we move this conversation forward.
Bowling Green Board of Education
Bowling Green School District
Francis Scruci, superintendent