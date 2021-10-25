To the Editor:
This year’s school board election is not just about Bowling Green being the only district in the county last year to not offer in classroom learning until March. It is about hiring consultants to advise them on items that school leaders should be able to figure out themselves. It is about three failed new building levies and the failure of the board to listen to their own task force, which clearly said keeping community schools had the greatest chance of passing.
This election is about transparency. We were all surprised by the vote to spend $725,000 on turf. We were even more surprised when they broke ground on the project just a week later, clearly the project was in the works well before the vote, yet district voters knew nothing about it. On the same day of the turf vote, it was announced that one school building was closed the next day because it had no heat, and then the board even complained about the cost to fix that heating issue.
The need for change has never been greater. This is why I support Jessica Swaisgood for school board. Having been a leader and voice to get students back in the classroom, she has proven she can get things done. We know she will always vote to keep the kids in the classroom, even if it means wearing masks. She supports new buildings and renovations so students can have the best learning environment possible. She knows BG has many excellent teachers and staff and will do whatever is needed to support them.
This district with its current leadership has been stuck in neutral for the past five years. Please vote for Jessica Swaisgood so we can start getting the school system moving in the right direction.
Scott Marcin
Bowling Green