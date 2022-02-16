To the Editor:
The American Rescue Plan was passed by Democrats in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. It’s been less than a year, but Bowling Green residents are already beginning to see the results of this historic investment in our community. That includes:
• $3 million in street repaving throughout the city
• $350,000 on upgraded communications equipment for our city’s safety services
• $300,000 in additional housing grants for low-income residents
• $250,000 to install a new pedestrian path and update lighting and security at City Park
• $100,000 to build our city’s first inclusive playground
In addition to improving safety and quality of life for Bowling Green residents, each of these items will create good-paying jobs and help fuel our local economy.
Incredibly, this list represents barely half of the $7.3 million total investment Bowling Green will see from this landmark legislation over the next two years. Please take five minutes and visit https://bit.ly/BGARPA to provide feedback and share your ideas on how we can best use the remaining funds to positively impact our community.
Jeff Dennis
Bowling Green Council, at-large