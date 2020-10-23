To the Editor:
I am writing about the BG VOICE parents group that is advocating for a return to classroom instruction at Bowling Green City Schools.
I had not heard of this group until the Sentinel’s Oct. 17 article, although I am in complete agreement (as are the 800 parents who signed their petition) with their premise that parents need to be given the option of how their children are taught. Consider that the news has reported an increase in mental health concerns and domestic violence during this pandemic.
Why is the school board not listening?
It was most interesting to read their responses to the group’s request to “just be heard,” asking for a seat at the table in order to discuss the matter.
I was very disappointed with the board’s statements, particularly Ginny Stewart’s: “If they want a seat at the table, they need to run for school board when the times comes up like we did.”
How very condescending. There is no time for that. The issue that is at hand today is not about a minor disagreement. It is about the mental health needs of students. The kids have been out of school now for seven months, and for those who struggle with mental health, isolation and socialization issues, it will only get worse as time goes on.
Stewart has already decided there will be no re-vote, no discussion. I don’t agree that this board has listened at all or that they are listening. They are not.
The school board must indeed meet with these parents and listen to them, read all the data they have collected, and brainstorm with them to come up with a plan for every student. The schools and the teachers are continuing to receive their funding, which by the way comes from the taxpayers – the parents – so yes, they dohave a say in this matter.
Stewart’s comment, “They elected us and our constituents had faith in us to do the job” might be OK, except for the truth of Scruci’s statement, “because this is a world we’ve never been in.”
Many other school districts have offered the choice of on-line and/or in-class learning, leaving the decision to those who know these children best: the parents. BGCS must do the same.
Barbara Brunner
Bowling Green