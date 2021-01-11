To the Editor:
I am an educated man, and like many other parents, initially supported the governor’s request to shut down schools in March. We all want students, teachers, administrators, support staff and their families to be safe during these unprecedented times.
Many people are shocked after witnessing the chaos that unfolded in D.C. Others have remained in shock from similar chaos that broke out across the country this summer. If we take an objective look, we will lsee both groups desperately wanted a voice.
How did people with people in the past respect each other enough to find a middle ground? Perhaps the digital age has perpetuated the phenomenon of abstraction. Perhaps every scenario in our world can fit into one of two options? Or does it take no cognitive dissidence, to arrive at the notion that many ideas can co-exist.
If a parent wishes for his child to return to some form of in-person instruction, it does not mean that he has a wanton disregard for others’ lives. It means that he values the child’s education and relies upon a system that took society generations to build.
The Borgen Project has garnered that education is the fabric in which democracy is built upon. It is also in being in close proximity to people may not look or act like us, that we learn how to become tolerant and conquer ignorance.
Many districts around us have put in the hard work to come up with more than just excuses. Their leaders have created ways to open schools and keep people safe. The question then becomes, why are we in Bowling Green the only ones who neglected to give our children the same opportunities that all those around them had this past year?
This is the frustration that many parents are feeling. We believe those who opposed in-person had an option, and our option was taken from us. Have the more powerful voices in the room decided that only they deserve to have a voice?
When we take away the voice of the masses we become the essence of the tyrants that our past generations had fought. It should come as no surprise that we are seeing all the unrest in this country. Until we can start respecting one another again to compromise, we will not find the healing we so desire.
Jim Trampevski
Bowling Green