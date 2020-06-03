To the Editor:
The Bowling Green Ministerial Association and its member pastors resolutely condemn both racism and violence.
We grieve for the death of George Floyd, and for other victims of excessive force employed by U.S. law enforcement agencies against people of color.
Holy Scriptures tell us that human kind is created in the image and likeness of God. As part of our Christian understanding and our witness in the world, we stand to say that racism and violence are sins against humanity and creation.
We are family and we are truly all in this together.
Each of us is a person of sacred worth created by a loving God. Christ invites all people to come unto Him regardless of skin color, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. Jesus Christ offers healing and wholeness in the living waters that flow from His word.
Those who drink of the Word of God will never thirst. We are inviting the Bowling Green community to begin drinking deeply of the living waters of faith. Micah 6:8 asks “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
These words of the Old Testament remind us of the call to discipleship that every Christian faces in this life. We have committed to working toward an end to racism and violence. We will each continue conversations in our congregations through prayer, listening, preaching, teaching and action.
We believe that each of us must do whatever we can to promote the dignity and respect that every person whose skin is black or brown deserves.
The community is invited to participate in the Not In Our Town Community Conversation on Race and Equity Thursday from 3-5 pm.
The online meeting can be accessed at: https://bgsu.webex.com/bgsu/j.php?MTID=medce594d92a455d4395b5f56a200871b.
In the peace and love of Christ
Rev. Andrea Curry, president, BGMA, Trinity United Methodist Church
Rev. Matthew Every, vice president, BGMA, First Christian Church
Rev. Helen K. Dukes, United Methodist (retired)
Pastor David Bliss, St. Paul Lutheran Church
Rev. Wendy L.M. Guion, retired - attending FUMC
Rev. Deborah Conklin, Peace Lutheran Church, ELCA
Rev. Gary Saunders, retired
Bishop Bill Mullins, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Rev. Amy Joy Miller, First United Methodist Church
Rev. David Montgomery, First Presbyterian Church
Rev. Betty Wineland United Methodist (retired)