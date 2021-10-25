To the Editor:
I am writing to share my strong support for the request from the Wood County Committee on Aging to renew the existing levy providing support for senior citizens. It is clear to me that the WCCOA continues to provide a great number of critical services to our community, and that these needed services are delivered in a high-quality manner.
Among the many services provided are: Home-delivered meals to age 60+ residents of Wood County; nutritious hot noon meals at five locations across the county; physical, cultural, educational and social recreational activities; medical transportation for those Wood County residents 60+ years old; durable medical equipment made available for loan; nursing and social services; income tax assistance; and numerous volunteer opportunities.
It is difficult to overstate the importance of these many services that the WCCOA provides to older adults and their families. As our communities continue to navigate through the many impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become even more clear that these valued members of our communities depend on this support, and that it is our responsibility to do all that we are able to assure that this much needed support continues to be available for those in need.
For these reasons, I hope that you will join me in voting yes for seniors on Nov. 2.
Mayor Mike Aspacher
Bowling Green