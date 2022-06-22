To the Editor:
It is not gun control.
It is gun safety.
In the military, they train thoroughly to handle and store weapons safely. They are subject to rigorous, mandatory background checks and other safety measures. Those procedures have nothing to do with control—they are in place to save lives.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman should stop using the talking points of gun profiteers when discussing an issue that impacts the safety of our children and our communities.
Words matter.
We need sensible gun legislation, including these provisions:
• Raising the minimum age to purchase certain guns to 21.
• Expanding background checks to cover private sales.
• Encouraging safe gun storage and punishing people who fail to secure guns from children and criminals.
• Banning the sale of large-capacity magazines.
• Expanding red-flag laws to remove guns from people in crisis.
Steven Black
Bowling Green